Former Tipp coach hopes Senior Football squad will stay together for next season

One of the biggest challenges facing Tipperary football next year is to try and keep the panel together according to former coach Shane Stapleton.

The Premier County had a momentous year in 2020 bridging an 85 year gap to lift the Munster title and reach the last four in the All Ireland championship.

Shane Stapleton is hoping that some of the more senior players will decide to stay part of David Power’s panel.

“It’s not even a case of maybe recruitment but just retention.”

“Hopefully from a Tipperary point of view the inter-county season next year will be front loaded and I think that helps the likes of Brian Fox, Philip Austin, Robbie Kiely – whoever might be thinking are they coming to the last couple of years. They might decide to do one more year.”

“I think the management team and the players have done such a great job I hope they stay together to defend their crown next year.”