Efforts continue to resolve Munster semi-final fixture row

Tipperary have made another attempt to change the date of their possible Munster Senior Football Championship semi final against Cork.

Manager Liam Kearns expressed annoyance that the game would be moved from Sunday 3rd June to Saturday 26th May, should Tipperary beat Waterford in the quarter final.

Kearns told Tipp FM Sport earlier this week that the squad are set to boycott the launch of the Munster Senior Football Championship this year in protest at the fixture change.

They’ve now agreed that they could play the game on Bank Holiday Monday June 4th – which they’d previously refused to do.

However Joe Kennedy, vice chairman of the county board, says the Munster Council may not change their minds.