There’s one Group 2 game down for decision this evening with Galtee Rovers taking on Upperchurch Drombane.

The game gets underway in Dundrum at 6.30.

Enda O’ Sullivan, PRO of Tipperary Football says that while the Church are doing well in the hurling, the football may take a back seat.

Last night in Group 1 Loughmore-Castleiney had a 10 point win over Drom & Inch.

1-19 to 1-9 the final score at The Ragg.