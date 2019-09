Reports this morning suggest former Waterford and Sligo football manager Niall Carew is interested in taking over the reins in the Premier County.

The Independent says he would have former Tipp manager Peter Creedon as part of his backroom team along with All Ireland winner with Dublin Ger Brennan.

Kilsheelan’s David Power – who led Tipp to All Ireland minor glory in 2011 – is also in the running for the manager’s position vacated by Liam Kearns after this year’s campaign.