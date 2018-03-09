Bill Maher: ‘National Football League difficult to predict’

The National Football League is wide open across the Divisions this season according to a Tipp senior footballer.

Bill Maher says that while there are 3 teams ahead of the field, the chasing pack in Division 1 – as well as Divisions 2 and 3 – are all of a similar standard.

Cavan are currently sitting on the top of Division 2 – with Tipp and Roscommon in second and third positions – just a point above Cork, Down and Clare.

Tipp face bottom of the table Louth on Sunday and Bill Maher says the results can go any way on any given day…

Tipp FM’s live coverage of the game comes In association with John Kennedy Motors, the home of Toyota Hybrid in Tipperary

Meanwhile, the Tipp hurling and football teams to face Cork and Louth respectively in the National Leagues this weekend will be named tonight.

You can tune in to Tipp Fm just after the 9 o’clock news.