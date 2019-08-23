Back to business for club action in Tipp

Club season swings back into action in Tipperary this weekend, with the County Senior Football Championship taking centre stage.

There are 3 games down for decision this evening.

Kiladangan take on Ballyporeen in Boherlahan – neither of whom recorded a victory in the first round of the championship.

Kilsheelan-Kilcash take on Aherlow in New Inn – where both teams are also in need their first win.

And Upperchurch Drombane face Killenaule in Littleton – where neither team there can afford a loss.

Throw in for all 3 matches is at 6:45pm this evening.

Meanwhile in the County Intermediate Football Championship Commercials take on Moycarkey Borris in Clonoulty at 7pm.