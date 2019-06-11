Attention turns to Kearns’ successor

Attention has already turned to who’s set to take over as Tipp senior football boss next season.

Liam Kearns and his backroom team stepped down on Sunday following their defeat to Down.

Kearns’ successor won’t be chosen for some time yet……although a number of names are being mentioned on social media including David Power who managed Tipp to the All Ireland Minor title in 2011.

Speaking on Extra Time last night, Clonmel Commercials Martin Quinlivan said that whoever ends up in charge will inherit a good group of players.