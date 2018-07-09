GAA fears lack of games could push players into other sports

The lack of significant games during the summer months could push players into other sports.

As the soccer season in Tipperary is set to move into summer – it’s feared GAA players who feel they’re not getting game time with their clubs will revert to other sports.

While both the inter-county senior hurlers and footballers are out of their respective competitions, club games aren’t expected to restart until the end of July or early August.

Until that point league games are taking place, but many of these are being conceded.

Yesterday alone, 5 of the 7 hurling league games were walkovers.

Co board development officer PJ Maher says club players simply want games…