Tipperary forward Jason Forde has been named in the Irish squad for the Hurling/Shinty International this weekend.

The Silvermines man starts in his favoured centre forward position when they take on Scotland on Sunday.

Waterford defender Noel Connors and Clare’s David McInerney are the other high-profile inclusions in the squad which is captained by Carlow’s David English.

Tipperary’s Willie Maher and Kilkenny’s Conor Phelan are in charge of the side.

Throw in in Inverness on Sunday is at 2pm.