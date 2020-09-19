Drom and Inch secure back-to-back Senior County Camogie titles with win over Clonoulty-Rossmore

Drom and Inch have clinched a second county senior camogie title in a row.

They have defeated Clonoulty Rossmore this afternoon on a scoreline of 1-13 to 9 points.

A fantastic show of camogie saw a very close game fought between the two sides for much of the match.

It was five points each at half-time. Cáit Devane for Clonoulty was un-erring from frees – her five frees keeping Clonoulty level with Drom at half-time.

In the second half, up to the first water break, it was a new Drom team. They scored points from play from Dee Dunne and a marvellous long-range point from Mairéad Eviston from corner-back.

But the score of the game was Niamh Tracey’s long solo run. She just lost possession on the 21 yard line but then buried a low shot off the ground into the back of the net.

That was the changing of the game. It gave Drom and Inch a big lead at the second water break, which they held until the final whistle.

There was some fantastic play from Drom players – Mary Burke in midfield, and Aoife McGrath coming out with the ball and there were two ‘impact’ subs in the form of Michelle Woodlock and Niamh Long. They kept Drom ahead until the final whistle.

Clonoulty fought hard towards the end and they finished up with 9 points but it wasn’t to be for Clonoulty today and Drom secured their back-to-back titles.