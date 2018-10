Hot on the heels of the seniors getting 5 nominations the Premier County Intermediate camogie team have picked up 3.

Nicola Loughnane of Thurles Sarsfield, Sabrina Larkin from Shannon Rovers and Jenny Grace of Burgess – Duharra have all made the shortlist.

Seniors Cáit Devane, Orla O’Dwyer, Mary Ryan, Grace O’Brien and Karen Kennedy were included in the nominations earlier this week for their outstanding performances in 2018.