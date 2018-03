The Premier County’s Minor and Intermediate Camogie teams both notched up victories today.

In Round 3 of the All Ireland Minor Camogie Championship Tipp ran out comfortable winners over Limerick.

5 – 11 to 2 – 5 the final score.

In the Intermediate League Group 2 there was success for Tipp against Derry.

The Premier led by 9 points to 1 at half time – the difficult weather conditions at the Ragg saw no change to that score in the second half.