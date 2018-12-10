Busy agenda for Tipp GAA convention

The annual Tipperary GAA convention takes place this evening in the Dome in Thurles.

There are 18 motions down for decision with the controversial age grade issue set to take centre stage.

The County Management Committee has proposed a motion to change the age grades at club level from Under 21 to Under 20 and also from Under 18 to Under 17.

This is so it would mirror Intercounty level playing grades.

County Coiste na nÓg have proposed that the county adopt U12, U14, U15 and U17 while they would administer minor level which previously fell under the county board jurisdiction.

However Ballybacon Grange have submitted a motion calling for the retention of the age grade status quo which is currently Under 12, 14 and 16.

Other motions include one from Moyne Templetuohy that the County Board establishes a committee to examine if the parish rule is fit for purpose while Moneygall propose that the Semple Stadium management committee make the venue available for flood lit matches during the concluding stages of the county championships.

Another on the agenda is a Moneygall and Cappawhite proposal that all county hurling finals take place in Semple Stadium.