Four Irish players released back to Munster ahead of Edinburgh trip

Four Munster men have been released from the Irish setup to be given game time in the Guinness Pro 14 this weekend.

Craig Casey, Shane Daly, Andrew Conway and Chris Farrell haven’t seen any game time in Ireland’s first two Six Nations games, and they’re among 12 players to return to their provinces this week.

Munster travel to Murrayfield to face Edinburgh on Saturday evening, looking to pick up their 10th win of the season in the Pro 14.

Among the other players returning to their provinces this week are Bundee Aki, Ross Byrne and Jack Conan.

24 members of the Irish squad have been retained for a two-day mini camp this week.