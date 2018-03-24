Former All Star says club congestion was inevitable

A former Tipp All Star says the congestion facing club fixtures in the Premier next month was always likely to happen.

The weather hit National Hurling and Football Leagues have both been delayed with the finals set to take place next month which had been set aside for club games in Tipperary.

The Tipp hurlers take on Dublin in the League quarter final tomorrow while the footballers are away to Cavan in the 7th round of the league.

Former hurling goalkeeper Brendan Cummins says it was always going to be difficult to ring fence April for club games.