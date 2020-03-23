Former Clonmel Town and Peake Villa player says TSDL fixture schedule could favour bigger clubs

Former Clonmel Town and Peake Villa soccer player Barry Ryan believes the fixture schedule could favour the bigger clubs when the TSDL season resumes.
Ryan says he expects clubs to have to play two or three times a week to make up ground after football was suspended due to the coroanvirus.
He thinks that could favour Tipperary Town side St Michael’s:
“When it does return, you’re probably looking at Sunday-Wednesday-Sunday to try and play out the season.
“It’s funny how it works. It’ll really suit the big teams. For example, St Michael’s have a big squad so they’ll be able to rotate Sunday-Wednesday-Sunday, and I’ve no doubt they’re all doing individual work or probably in groups of maybe two and three at the moment. Other clubs in junior football probably won’t do that.
“It will have a massive affect when it comes back. But again, I don’t think it will effect the likes of St Michaels.”