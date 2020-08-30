€20,000 allocated to Roscrea to tackle illegal dumping

Roscrea has benefitted from a twenty thousand euro allocation to tackle an illegal dumping site in the town.

It’s part of the Tipperary County Council’s ‘Anti Dumping Initiative’ and the money is being used to clean up an area in Kennedy park. The area near the soccer field was marked as a health hazard as rodents were often seen on the site.

Speaking to Tipp FM, councillor Shane Lee believes the steps being taken should solve the dumping problem in the area…

“There was a clean up but there’s also after been an installation of picket fencing which costs a substantial amount of money as well.

It’s secured now so people won’t be able to gain access into where it was happening so that’s most welcome as well and that’s what the residents really wanted.

There was a clean up done before but unless we had the fencing installed to stop it going forward, then I think it would’ve absolutely been a waste of taxpayers money.

So now there’s picket fencing there and it’s secured and people won’t be able to get in around where the dumping had been taking place.”