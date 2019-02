The Tipperary Ladies Footballers suffered a comprehensive defeat at the hands of Dublin in Ardfinnan earlier today.

Shane Ronayne’s side were trailling the Dubliners 3-04 to 1-03 going in to the break.

Tipp were unable to retrieve the game as the Dubs ran out comfortable winners, the match finishing 6-09 to 2-08.

Next up for Tipp’s ladies is a trip to Cork on the 24th of February.