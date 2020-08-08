Drom and Inch are still the team to watch as camogie championship gets underway

The Tipperary senior camogie championship returned last night with all 8 teams in action.

County champions Drom and Inch started their campaign with a 3-12 to 13 points win over Clonoulty Rossmore.

Last years beaten finalists Burgess/Duharra got off to a winning start over Cashel on a scoreline of 1-16 to 1-13.

Elsewhere, Annacarty ran out 3-13 to 2-09 winners over Nenagh Eire Og and Silvermines defeated Toomevara with a final score of 19 points to 2-05.

County board PRO Philly Ryan believes that many teams can put up a strong challenge for this year’s title but still sees Drom and Inch as the team to beat….

“It’s going to be very close. Cashel ran Burgess very close and they are improving every year and Annacarty had a good away win against Nenagh.

Nenagh were well beaten in their match (vs Annacarty) last year but seem to be more organised this year and they played very well in the first half against Annacarty.

There’s a lot of teams in the mix in the senior camogie but Drom are still the favourites to retain their title.”

Round 2 gets underway next weekend.