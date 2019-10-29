Disappointment as county football final relegated to Saturday

The decision to play the county senior football final on Saturday week is coming in for strong criticism.

The game between Clonmel Commercials and JK Brackens is fixed for 2.30pm on November 9th in Semple Stadium.

Many had expected it to be played on Sunday afternoon – however the stadium will be hosting the Munster Senior Hurling Championship clash between the Tipp champions and Glen Rovers of Cork.

Speaking on last nights Extra Time here on Tipp FM Brackens chairman Eamon Corcoran said football supporters were disappointed to see the county final relegated to Saturday.