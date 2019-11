Borrisoleigh denied Kiladangan and broke a 33 year drought to lift the Dan Breen Cup over the weekend.

In front of 7, 250 spectators in Semple Stadium 18 year James JD Devaney stood out among giants in Tipperary hurling.

Alongside the likes of Brendan Maher and Dan McCormack JD scored 1-4 of an overall 1-15 to beat Kiladangan by 3 points.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after the match Borrisoleigh midfielder Tommy Ryan says JD is a thorn to anyone marking him.