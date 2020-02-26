Date set for rescheduled Tipp-Galway hurling league clash

Tipperary’s game against Galway in the Allianz National Hurling League has been refixed for Sunday March 8th.

The game had to be postponed earlier this month due to stormy weather, but the GAA has announced that it will go ahead at Pearse Stadium on Sunday week at 2pm. The game will be broadcast live on Tipp FM.

A day earlier, Limerick will host Waterford in their refixed league fixture under lights at LIT Gaelic Grounds.

The announcement means that the knockout stages of the National Hurling League will almost certainly be pushed back by a week.

The final is currently fixed for Sunday March 22nd.