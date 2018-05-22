Rás to roll out of Tipp Town

After a thrilling stage finish in Tipp Town yesterday the remaining riders in the Rás Tailteann will head to Listowel on day 3.

Swiss rider Cyrille Thiery wears the leaders yellow jersey for the second day in a row having finished safely in the bunch on yesterdays stage from Athlone which was won by Robert-Jon McCarthy of the Irish national team.

The Rás offers a unique blend of international and county riders with 11 foreign squads and 19 county teams.

One of those experiencing his first taste of the Rás is Panduit Carrick Wheelers Ray Cullen.

He worked hard to be upgraded to Category 2 in order to compete in the 8 day event.