Bennett targets Belgian success

Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett will be hoping for an early birthday present today.

The Deceuninck – Quick-Step rider turns 30 on Friday and will have a strong team backing him up in today’s Scheldeprijs in Belgium.

The 173 kilometre race will be held on a flat circuit which means it’s likely to end in a bunch sprint with the Tour de France Green jersey winner looking to add to his tally of victories.

He’ll be going up against some of the other top sprinters including Tour stage winner Caleb Ewan of Lotto Soudal, Pascal Ackermann of Bora-Hansgrohe and Nacer Bouhanni of Arkea-Samsic.