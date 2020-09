Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett will hope not to be undone by the crosswinds again, with a coastal stage following yesterdays Tour de France rest day.

Stage 10 covers 168 kilometres with the finish at Saint Martin de Ré.

The Deceuninck Quick-Step rider begins the day 7-points adrift of Green jersey wearer and former team mate Peter Sagan of Bora Hansgrohe.

Primoz Roglic of Team Jumbo Visma holds a 21-second advantage in race for the yellow jersey.