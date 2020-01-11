Bennett preparing for new race season with Belgium team

Sam Bennett will have his first competitive outing with his new team later this month.

The Carrick on Suir rider moved to the Belgian outfit Deceuninck Quick-Step in the off season having spent his professional career to date with Bora Hansgrohe.

Ranked as one of the top sprinters in the world, the 29 year old is in Australia completing his pre-season training.

The Irish national champions first race will be the Schwalbe Classic in Adelaide on Sunday, January 19th ahead of the Tour Down Under which runs from January 21st to 26th.

Following this, Bennett will compete in the Race Torquay on January 30th before turning his attention to the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race on February 2nd.