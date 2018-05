There was another podium finish for Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett at the Giro d’Italia today.

Stage 2 covered 229 kilometres from Be’er Sheva to Eilat and finished in a bunch sprint.

Once again it was Elia Viviani of the Quick Step team who proved fastest.

Bennett of the Bora Hansgrohe team led out the sprint but was overtaken in the in the closing metres by Viviani and Sacha Modolo of EF Drapac with the Carrick man 3rd for the second day in a row.