Fresh from his stage win in the recent Vuelta a Burgos in Spain Tipperary’s Sam Bennett takes to the start line in the world’s oldest race today.

The Deceuninck – Quick-Step rider from Carrick on Suir turns his attention to Italy where he will battle it out for the 198 kilometre Milan – Turin which was first run in 1876.

Many of the other top sprinters will also be competing in what is seen as ideal preparation for Saturday’s classic Milan – San Remo.