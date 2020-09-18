Bennett closing in on Tour points glory

By
Pat Murphy
-
Photo courtesy of Tour de France

Sam Bennett says the race for the green jersey will go all the way to Sunday’s final stage of the Tour de France.

The Carrick on Suir rider holds a 52-point lead over his nearest challenger Peter Sagan.

While today’s 19th stage has just one categorised climb it’s a rolling route with a lot of tough drags – the intermediate sprint at Mournans comes at the 117 kilometre mark of the 166 kilometre stage to Champagnole.

Primoz Roglic goes into the third-from-last stage with a 57-second lead in yellow.