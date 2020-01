The Borris-Ileigh management team say the players will have learned a lot from their All-Ireland club hurling final defeat yesterday.

The Tipp side went into the game as underdogs against the very experienced Ballyhale Shamrocks.

However, the Tipp and Munster champions pushed their Kilkenny opponents all the way before eventually going down 18 points to 15.

Borris coach Angelo Walsh says the players will have gained valuable experience from the final in Croke Park.