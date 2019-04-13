County Football Championship begins today

The County senior football championship gets underway this evening.

It starts with Ballyporeen v JK Brackens in Golden at 5pm.

Then, Clonmel commercials take on Arravale Rovers in Cashel at 6:30 in what’s set to be a cracker.

Arravale Rovers man Tommy Twoomey is involved with Tipp Minors and U21s as well as with John Evans Wicklow senior side.

He says Commercials are just that step above Rovers at the moment…

Also at 6:30, Galtee Rovers go up against Moyne Templetohy in Dundrum, Loughmore Castleiney play Kilsheelan Kilcash in Golden, and Moyle Rovers face Upperchurch/Drombane in Littleton.

++++

In the County intermediate football championship Carrick Swans play Drom & Inch in Cashel 5pm, while Rockwell rovers take on Grangemockler/Ballyneale in Ned Hall park at 6.30pm.

++++

Finally, in the Junior A Football championship Sean Treacy’s take on Gurtnahue/Glengoole in Dundrum at 5pm, while St Patrick’s meet Cappawhite in Clonoulty at the same time.

Then at 6:30pm, Boherlahan/Dualla go up against Clerihan in Clonoulty.