JK Brackens take on Borrisokane in Templederry at 12:30.

Following that one, Moyle Rovers face Clonoulty Rossmore at 2:00 –That game has been moved from Cashel to Munroe.

In the County Under 21 B county semi final Newport play Upperchurch Drombane in Kilcommon at 4pm

Meanwhile there’s also been a change of venue for the Ladies Minor football clash with Cork – its now on Bansha not Cahir at 2 pm