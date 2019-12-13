Concerns about future of dual players in the Premier County

There’s concerns across the county in football circles about the future of dual players at all age grades in Tipperary – that’s according to Tipp senior manager David Power.

The issue was raised at last night’s Tipp football board AGM as currently it’s likely there will be just four dual players for county panels from under fourteen level and up.

This would mean that a large number of potential Tipp footballers wouldn’t get a chance to play football at a high level as they would opt for hurling due to a cap on the amount of dual players.

Speaking to Tipp FM sport at the Tipp football board AGM in the Anner Hotel, Thurles county senior manager David Power said it’s important this is looked at closely for the future of the game.