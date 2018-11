Boherlahan bowed out of the Munster junior hurling championship after Cloughduv from Cork put paid to their hopes in Boherlahan today.

An early goal set up the visitors as Cloughduv went in 1-10 to 0-5 up at the break and pushed further clear after the restart.

Boherlahan fought hard to get into the game but Cloughduv were stronger throughout and progress to the Munster final on a 1-16 to 0-12 scoreline.