The great friendships within the Tipperary senior football camp helped in their determination to overcome a six point second-half deficit to Louth, according to Colm O’Shaughnessy.

Tipp looked like suffering their first league defeat under manager David Power when trailing to Louth late in the game, but finished strongly to claim a one-point victory.

O’Shaughnessy hopes the win will kickstart the season for Tipp.