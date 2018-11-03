Clonoulty Rossmore face Limerick hurling champions tomorrow

Clonoulty Rossmore are aiming to build on their successful season in Tipperary, by overcoming the first hurdle in the Munster club hurling championship tomorrow afternoon.

The West and County champions face Na Piarsaigh in the Gaelic Grounds.

The Limerick champions will be playing in comfortable surroundings, just about a kilometre from their clubhouse.

Tipp FM analyst Tom McGrath says home advantage could play a big part…

Throw in in the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick is at 1:30pm on Sunday, and Tipp FM’s live coverage of the game comes in association with Munster Van centre, Cahir.