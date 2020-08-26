Clonoulty manager praises Loughmore’s dual threat as clubs renew hurling acquaintances

The Clonoulty/Rossmore manager is full of praise for Loughmore-Castleiney as they prepare to reacquaint themselves in the FBD County Senior Hurling Championship.

The sides played out an extra-time thriller in the knockout stages of the Championship last year, with Clonoulty winning out 1-33 to 3-22.

They face each other again in the last eight of the county championship this Sunday at 2pm in Semple Stadium.

Clonoulty manager Paddy Bourke says he hugely admires Loughmore for their consistently high performances in both codes:

“They perform at both codes the same way. Very few clubs are able to do that. It doesn’t faze them. I think it was 2013, I remember seeing them in Clonoulty playing Arravale Rovers one Friday evening. I remember saying to myself that if it was us, we’d be struggling to field a team.

“They went to extra time with Arravale Rovers that evening, got the win. They went out the following weekend and won the hurling. They’re a seriously competitive club, they’ve a lovely mix of players, a lot of experience and class around the field.”