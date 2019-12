Inter-county ladies football player Niamh Lonergan has officially retired.

The Moyle Rovers club player first appeared for Tipperary in 2006 and is now throwing in the towel after 13 years.

She won three intermediate All-Ireland titles, most recently with their triumphant defeat of Meath in Croke Park.

Speaking on Tipp FM’s Across the Line, she looked back on the highlights of her career.