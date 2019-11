Clonmel Commercials will face Cork’s Nemo Rangers this Sunday to battle it out for the AIB Munster Club Football Final in Fraher Field, Dungarvan.

Clonmel Commercials player and Tipperary hurler, Seamus Kennedy spoke about the team spirit in Commercials.

Meanwhile, Nemo Rangers player Paul Kerrigan wants to keep their legacy alive on Sunday when they go up against Commercials.



Throw-in on Sunday is at 2pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Tipp FM.