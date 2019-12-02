Clonmel Commercials defeated by Nemo Rangers

Clonmel Commercials bowed out of the Munster club football championship after Nemo Rangers overpowered Charlie McGeevers side with Nemo winning 0-15 to 0-6.

The Cork side were out of the blocks early hitting 0-7 in a competent first half display to Clonmel’s 0-3 with Jack Kennedy, Ross Peters and a free from Michael Quinlivan raising the flag for Clonmel.

It was more of the same in the second half with Paul Kerrigan and Luke Connolly on form, as Nemo extended their lead and were comfortable winners in the end setting up an All Ireland semi-final against Corofin of Galway.

After the game Commercials manager Charlie McGeever told Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson that his side never got to the pitch of the game.