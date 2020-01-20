Cashel Town advance in Tipperary Cup

Cashel Town returned to winning ways after last weekend’s loss to Gorey Rangers in the FAI Junior Cup to comfortably advance to the next round of the Tipperary Cup by beating Cahir Park reserves 3-0.

After going through 2019 unbeaten, Cashel suffered their first defeat in over a year in Wexford on Sunday last.

However, it didn’t take them long to find their rhythm against Cahir’s second string, and with James Harding in scintillating form it was only a matter of time before they opened the scoring.

The first goal of the day came in the seventeenth minute when Michael Coleman played a wonderful forty yard pass that was chested down by Eoin Byrne into the path of James Harding and he smashed to the net to put his side in front. Harding was practically unplayable at this point in the game and five minutes later he turned the home defence inside out before firing home a second to put Cashel in complete control.

That was how the game stood at the break, and despite Cahir starting the second period well, they couldn’t find a way through a very well drilled Cashel defence. On sixty minutes Cashel put the tie beyond the Park when Harding turned provider for his strike partner Eoin Byrne who added a third to round off a fine performance.