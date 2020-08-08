Busy day of Soccer in Tipperary today

It’s a busy day across the county today.

St. Michael’s travel to Jackman Park in Limerick to play Fairview Rangers in the semi-final of the Munster Junior Cup at 5pm.

Before that at 2.30pm, Bansha Town host Clonmel Town in the Tipperary Youth Cup final.

In the evening, 3 quarter finals in the Clonmel Credit Union Tipperary Cup take place.

Cashel Town welcome Clonmel Celtic B, Two Mile Borris face Cahir Park and Peake Villa come up against Slieveardagh United with all 3 games kicking off at half past 6.

The days action comes to an end in the Clonmel Credit Union Premier Division where Clonmel Town meet Vee Rovers at 7pm.

In the North Tipperary and District League, there’s just one first division game taking place today and that’s the clash of Borrisokane and Sallpark at 18:45 this evening.