Brendan Cummins defends controversial free take shoot out

A former Tipperary goal keeper has defended the use of the free take shoot out which was needed to seperate Limerick and Clare at the Gaelic grounds yesterday.

The Treaty County secured their place in the semi finals of the National Hurling League after Colin Ryan hit the winner in a free take contest.

It was required as the sides finished level at 4-21 to 33 points after two periods of addition time.

Banner boss Donal Maloney said it was no way to finish a game.

But speaking with Ronan Quirke on Extra Time last night, former Tipp keeper Brendan Cummins said he would like to see more players on the field taking frees.