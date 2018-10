Clonmel’s Ellie Mai Gartland has won gold at the European Junior Boxing Championships.

She won both her quarter final and semi final bouts very convincingly, 5-0, 5-0.

She was up against Romanian Alexandra Ana Maria Gheorghe in the bantamweight final today in Russia where she came out on top by unanimous decision.

Martin Fennessy of the Clonmel Boxing Club, says this has been a long time coming…