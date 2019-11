Brendan Maher is delighted and relieved to be in the Munster Club hurling final with Borrisoleigh.

The centre back played a pivotal role, as the Dan Breen holders saw off the challenge of Glen Rovers in last Sundays semi-final in Thurles.

Next up for the north Tipperary side is a final clash with Waterford champions Ballygunner on Sunday week at a venue yet to be decided.

All star Maher told Tipp FM Sport it’s fantastic for the club to be in a Munster final.