Borrisoleigh to face tough competition in All-Ireland final

Borrisoleigh will be going up against what is probably the best club team of all time when they line out in the All-Ireland final later this month.

That’s the view of captain Conor Kenny following their semi-final defeat of Galway side St Thomas’ last weekend.

Next up for Borrisoleigh are the defending senior club champions Ballyhale Shamrocks of Kilkenny.

Conor Kenny says it’s a great feeling to reach the final in Croke Park, but knows they will be up against it on Sunday week.

There’s an all-Tipp quarter final in the Dr Harty Cup this afternoon.

Our Lady’s Templemore and Thurles CBS threw-in at 1 o’clock in The Ragg.