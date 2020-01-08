Borrisoleigh to face tough competition in All-Ireland final

Borrisoleigh will be going up against what is probably the best club team of all time when they line out in the All-Ireland final later this month.
That’s the view of captain Conor Kenny following their semi-final defeat of Galway side St Thomas’ last weekend.
Next up for Borrisoleigh are the defending senior club champions Ballyhale Shamrocks of Kilkenny.
Conor Kenny says it’s a great feeling to reach the final in Croke Park, but knows they will be up against it on Sunday week.
There’s an all-Tipp quarter final in the Dr Harty Cup this afternoon.
Our Lady’s Templemore and Thurles CBS threw-in at 1 o’clock in The Ragg.