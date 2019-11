A book celebrating the GAA achievements of Tipperary will be launched on Sunday.

‘Bringing Back Liam’ by Noel Dundon plays on the return of Liam Sheedy to the Premier county, as well as Tipperary bringing the Liam McCarthy cup home this year.

It will be launched on Sunday in Thurles.

Speaking to Ronan Quirke on Extra Time, he explained what the book is about.