Tipperary’s Rachael Blackmore has ridden to victory today at Fairyhouse.

The Tipperary jockey was on Henry de Bromhead’s Honeysuckle who passed the post strides ahead in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle.

Racing in open company for the first time, the impressive mare was 9/10 favourite and extended her unbeaten record under rules and bagged a second Grade 1 title, running away from Bacardys to win by an easy nine lengths.