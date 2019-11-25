Bennett recognised at Irish Cycling awards

Tipperary’s Sam Bennett has been awarded the International Performance of the Year award.

The Carrick on Suir native secured the award at the Cycling Ireland annual gala for the second consecutive year.

Bennett notched up 13 wins this season including the Vuelta a España, where he secured the third and 14th stages.

In the Spanish Grand Tour the Carrick-On-Suir rider claimed the green jersey after the stage 3 win, while compatriot Nicolas Roche wore the leader’s red jersey – the first time that two Irish riders held the jerseys at the same time.