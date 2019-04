Sam Bennett has notched up another podium finish at the Presidential Tour of Turkey.

The Carrick on Suir man finished 3rd on today’s 194 kilometre fourth stage to extend his overall lead to 24 seconds.

The Bora – Hansgrohe sprinter has now picked up two stage wins, a second and a third in the opening four stages.

However the 28 year old is likely to lose the leaders jersey as tomorrow’s stage finished with a Hors Category climb.